Entertainment
Six Flags Cancels Fright Fest Amid Park Closure Plans
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Six Flags America has announced the cancellation of its annual Fright Fest Halloween celebration for 2025. The park, located in Bowie, Maryland, is set to close permanently just after Halloween.
A spokesperson from Six Flags confirmed on Wednesday that Fright Fest will not take place this year as the park prepares for its final season ending in November. This event has been a long-standing tradition at the park, known for haunted houses, scare zones, and nighttime rides.
“We understand that change can sometimes be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests,” the spokesperson said in an email to WTOP. To accommodate season pass holders, Six Flags is providing tickets to attend Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
Instead of Fright Fest, the park will hold Kids Boo Fest, starting on weekends from September 14 through November 2. This event is designed for children and will include trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities.
“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly and memorable final fall season of operation,” said Kristin Fitzgerald, a corporate director at Six Flags. She highlighted the company’s decision to focus on daytime activities suitable for families.
Six Flags America announced its impending closure earlier this year, stating that the Bowie location and the adjacent Hurricane Harbor were not a “strategic fit” within the company’s growth plans. The future of the land remains uncertain, as the company prepares for the sale of the 500-acre property.
Recent Posts
- Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara