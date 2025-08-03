Six Flags Cancels Fright Fest Amid Park Closure Plans

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Six Flags America has announced the cancellation of its annual Fright Fest Halloween celebration for 2025. The park, located in Bowie, Maryland, is set to close permanently just after Halloween.

A spokesperson from Six Flags confirmed on Wednesday that Fright Fest will not take place this year as the park prepares for its final season ending in November. This event has been a long-standing tradition at the park, known for haunted houses, scare zones, and nighttime rides.

“We understand that change can sometimes be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests,” the spokesperson said in an email to WTOP. To accommodate season pass holders, Six Flags is providing tickets to attend Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Instead of Fright Fest, the park will hold Kids Boo Fest, starting on weekends from September 14 through November 2. This event is designed for children and will include trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly and memorable final fall season of operation,” said Kristin Fitzgerald, a corporate director at Six Flags. She highlighted the company’s decision to focus on daytime activities suitable for families.

Six Flags America announced its impending closure earlier this year, stating that the Bowie location and the adjacent Hurricane Harbor were not a “strategic fit” within the company’s growth plans. The future of the land remains uncertain, as the company prepares for the sale of the 500-acre property.