Six Flags Cancels Fright Fest for Final Season in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America will not hold its annual Fright Fest celebration this year, marking the end of an era as the park closes its doors for good in November. The amusement park, located in Prince George's County, announced the cancellation on Wednesday ahead of its planned closure after the Halloween season.

Fright Fest has been a staple event at the park for decades, offering haunted houses, scare zones, and nighttime rides filled with thrills. However, a spokesperson for Six Flags confirmed that this year will be different, as the park shifts its focus to family-friendly activities during its final operational season.

“We understand that change can sometimes be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests,” the spokesperson said in an email to WTOP. All season passholders have been informed of the cancellation and offered tickets to experience Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

The spokesperson emphasized that the park’s goal is to create a memorable final experience, stating, “We’ve made the strategic decision to focus on daytime activities that the whole family can enjoy.” Instead of the spooky festivities, the park will host Kids Boo Fest from September 14 through November 2. The event features trick-or-treat trails and Halloween-themed fun for younger visitors.

Six Flags announced the closure of the Bowie location earlier this year, citing that it is not a “strategic fit” with the company’s long-term growth plans. The 500-acre property, which includes Hurricane Harbor, will be put on the market for redevelopment, although details about its future remain unclear.

The park will operate on weekends only after Labor Day, with adjusted hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. All 2025 tickets and passes will remain valid through the park’s final day of operations.

This year marks the first time since 1999 that Six Flags America will not host Fright Fest. As the park prepares for its closure, it seeks to make the most of its remaining time, offering plenty of daytime entertainment for families.