Six Flags Over Georgia Cancels Holiday Event for First Time in Years

ATLANTA, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia announced it will not host its annual Holiday in the Park event this winter, marking the first time in over a decade that the park will close for the season on November 30, ending all operations ahead of the holiday period.

The decision was shared with passholders in a recent email, indicating a major shift for the park, which has featured festive lights, holiday music, and special events since 2013.

In the email titled “Fall and Winter Update,” park officials explained the strategic move aims to concentrate resources during peak visitor months in the spring and fall. “After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season — spring and fall,” the email stated.

Instead of Holiday in the Park, which featured a towering Christmas tree display, the park will introduce a new seasonal event called Heroes Fest starting November 9. This celebration will spotlight iconic superheroes alongside real-life heroes from the local community.

Meanwhile, fall favorites like Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest, and Oktoberfest will proceed as planned, running through the end of the park’s 2025 calendar.

Six Flags Over Georgia isn’t alone in scaling back seasonal offerings. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, also announced the cancellation of its Holiday in the Park event. They are providing passholders with a complimentary “bring-a-friend” ticket valid throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

Further north, Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon has cut its Tricks and Treats Halloween event for next year and will close for the season after September 1, offering 2025 season passholders free admission to Cedar Point.

Concerns about attendance at theme parks have surfaced recently, with several parks facing declines, attributed to factors like extreme weather conditions. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation reported a net loss of $220 million for Q1 2025, impacted by merger costs from its acquisition of Cedar Fair. Despite this, attendance numbers rose to 2.8 million in the first quarter as overall revenue doubled.

Six Flags Over Georgia urges guests to visit their website for updates on upcoming events, including the new Heroes Fest.