Six Flags Plans to Close California’s Great America Park by 2027

SANTA CLARA, California — Six Flags Entertainment is expected to close California's Great America park at the end of the 2027 season. This news comes as the park’s lease is nearing its conclusion, raising concerns among fans and employees.

During an investor call in May, Six Flags Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow indicated there are no plans to extend the lease. “Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ‘27 season,” he said.

California’s Great America opened in 1976, originally under the Marriott Corporation. The park changed ownership several times before Cedar Fair acquired it in 2006. In 2024, Cedar Fair merged with Six Flags. Prior to this merger, Cedar Fair announced plans to close the park by 2033 after selling the land to a logistics company in 2022. However, the timeline has now shifted, with Six Flags planning to close the park sooner due to the expiring lease.

Additionally, Six Flags has announced it will close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Maryland at the end of this season, with their last day of operation set for November 2.

The future for California’s Great America remains uncertain as the 2027 deadline approaches.