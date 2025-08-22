News
Six Injured in Two-Car Crash in Youngwood
YOUNGWOOD, Pennsylvania — Six people were transported to local hospitals after a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials reported. The accident occurred near the intersection of Burton Avenue and South Third Street, also known as Route 119.
First responders arrived quickly at the scene to assess the situation and provide aid. Mutual Aid Ambulance transported the two adult drivers and one child to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
Additionally, Mt. Pleasant Medic 10 took three children to treatment centers. The specific conditions of those injured have not been released as officials continue to assess the incident.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine the cause. No other details were provided as the investigation is ongoing.
