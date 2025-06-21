Entertainment
Six Short Films from NFTS Talent Lab Premiere at Edinburgh Film Festival
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has announced that six short films from the inaugural NFTS Talent Lab will make their world premieres at this year’s festival, running from August 14 to 20.
The films include Gowk (dir. Ryan Pollock), Nora Can’t Score (dir. Josefa Celestin), Lady Maclean (dir. Catriona Macleod), Twenty Twenty (dir. Alex Salam), Static (dir. Miranda Stern), and Checkout (dir. Mairead Hamilton). These films are the result of a year-long collaboration between the EIFF and the National Film and Television School (NFTS).
The NFTS Talent Lab, supported by the Sean Connery Foundation, provides 25 aspiring filmmakers with a unique opportunity to create short films while receiving mentorship and financial assistance. Chris Young, head of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, praised the initiative, stating it has the potential to expand the filmmaking community in Scotland.
Each team was given a £25,000 budget and access to state-of-the-art equipment and training facilities. The program also emphasizes inclusivity, offering support to disabled and neuro-divergent individuals, including those with dyslexia. Successful participants will earn an NFTS Diploma in Filmmaking.
Paul Ridd, EIFF’s CEO and Festival Director, expressed his excitement over the caliber of films produced. He stated, “We are so impressed by the depth and range of films that have emerged from the exciting first year of this brilliant initiative.”
Jon Wardle, director of NFTS, highlighted the exceptional achievements of the first cohort, noting the remarkable quality and ambition of their work. He emphasized the transformative support from the Sean Connery Foundation and BBC Film.
As the festival approaches, filmmakers, supporters, and audiences await the opportunity to see these first projects from a program designed to foster future success in the film industry.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’