Six Short Films from NFTS Talent Lab Premiere at Edinburgh Film Festival

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has announced that six short films from the inaugural NFTS Talent Lab will make their world premieres at this year’s festival, running from August 14 to 20.

The films include Gowk (dir. Ryan Pollock), Nora Can’t Score (dir. Josefa Celestin), Lady Maclean (dir. Catriona Macleod), Twenty Twenty (dir. Alex Salam), Static (dir. Miranda Stern), and Checkout (dir. Mairead Hamilton). These films are the result of a year-long collaboration between the EIFF and the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

The NFTS Talent Lab, supported by the Sean Connery Foundation, provides 25 aspiring filmmakers with a unique opportunity to create short films while receiving mentorship and financial assistance. Chris Young, head of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, praised the initiative, stating it has the potential to expand the filmmaking community in Scotland.

Each team was given a £25,000 budget and access to state-of-the-art equipment and training facilities. The program also emphasizes inclusivity, offering support to disabled and neuro-divergent individuals, including those with dyslexia. Successful participants will earn an NFTS Diploma in Filmmaking.

Paul Ridd, EIFF’s CEO and Festival Director, expressed his excitement over the caliber of films produced. He stated, “We are so impressed by the depth and range of films that have emerged from the exciting first year of this brilliant initiative.”

Jon Wardle, director of NFTS, highlighted the exceptional achievements of the first cohort, noting the remarkable quality and ambition of their work. He emphasized the transformative support from the Sean Connery Foundation and BBC Film.

As the festival approaches, filmmakers, supporters, and audiences await the opportunity to see these first projects from a program designed to foster future success in the film industry.