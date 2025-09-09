Six Teams Qualify for 2026 World Cup as Final Matches Approach

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — With less than a week until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, six teams have secured their spots in the prestigious tournament. Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay have all qualified directly, while one more position remains for the intercontinental playoffs.

Uruguay sealed their qualification on Thursday with a decisive 3-0 victory over Peru under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, putting them third in the South American standings. That defeat eliminated Peru from contention. Colombia also performed impressively, defeating Bolivia 3-0.

After 16 years, Paraguay is set to return to the World Cup, thanks to a goalless draw against Ecuador. As it stands, Venezuela is positioned to vie for the playoff spot despite their recent 3-0 loss to Argentina.

The final matches of the qualifiers will take place next Tuesday. Venezuela will host Colombia, while Bolivia faces Brazil. If Venezuela wins, they will secure the playoff spot. For Bolivia, a victory over Brazil is required, as a draw will not suffice for their hopes to continue.

Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil are already assured of their places, while Chile is out of contention. The remaining Venezuelan and Bolivian teams are battling for the chance at a playoff berth, with the stakes high for their upcoming games.

In Match day 17, there will be four simultaneous match-ups crucial for the standings, except for the Brazil vs. Chile game, as both teams’ fates are already decided.

In one significant match, Colombia will face Bolivia. An empathetic performance could secure Colombia at least a playoff spot, while Bolivia must rely on results from Argentina’s game against Venezuela for any hopes of advancement.

The latest round of matches promises exciting narratives on the pitch. National teams are eager to realize their World Cup ambitions; meanwhile, Venezuela and Bolivia’s aspirations hinges on their next results. As the final qualifying round approaches, tension and anticipation fill the air.

