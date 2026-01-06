Sixers Enjoy Successful Run Amidst Player Injuries

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia 76ers have improved to a season-best five games over .500 after a win on January 1, 2026, marking their third consecutive victory. The team’s star trio, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, has contributed significantly to this success.

This winning streak comes after a tough start to their road trip, showcasing the chemistry the three players are developing. “It’s super rewarding given the season that we had last year and everything we had to deal with the injuries,” George said after the game against the Knicks.

The 2025-26 NBA season has not been without its challenges, as both George and Embiid have faced injuries. However, unlike last season, the Sixers have found ways to secure victories despite these setbacks. “This year, we still have battled injuries, but I think the biggest difference is we just feel better as a unit,” George added.

During the 2024-25 season, the team’s performance was below expectations. Since then, significant changes have occurred. George, acquired on a four-year, $212 million deal, and Embiid, a key player, have returned to form, helping the team build momentum.

Fans are cautiously optimistic as the team currently stands at 18-14, placing them at fifth in the Eastern Conference. Maxey has emerged as a superstar, while rookie VJ Edgecombe is showing promise as a future star. These developments have led to discussions about whether the Sixers can be contenders in the East.

While hope is a new feeling for Sixers fans, it remains fragile. George and Embiid’s health and performance consistency will be crucial moving forward. “We’re starting to enjoy it being out on that floor, playing on both ends, and I think we’re just jelling,” remarked George on the team’s current atmosphere.

As the season progresses, fans are encouraged to savor the moment without fixed expectations. The Sixers are finding a rhythm, and their improved play brings a refreshing sense of hope.