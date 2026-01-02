Sixers Look to Paul George for Playoff Success Amid Struggles

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on star forward Paul George as the team aims for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. With key players like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George on the roster, the Sixers have a strong chance to compete this season.

George, who is averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 40% from three-point range, has recently faced challenges in adjusting to his new role as the team’s third scoring option. This transition from being a primary ball-handler to more of a catch-and-shoot player can be tough for any star athlete.

Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, George’s former teammate, believes in George’s capabilities. “We talked about PG being that third option and debated if he’s the best at it,” Anthony said. “It’s a tough transition, but if PG can continue to find his rhythm, the Sixers will be tough to beat in the playoffs.”

As the season progresses, George’s health appears to be improving. He has persisted through various injuries and seems to be finding his role within the team’s dynamic. “If Joel is playing at a high level, and with Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. coming back, we will definitely be a tough out,” Anthony added.

The Sixers have shown potential but need more consistent offensive production from George. With his recent struggles in converting two-point shots—just 40%—there is concern that as defenses focus on him, his scoring inside the arc could be crucial.

Philadelphia will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and the team’s success will heavily depend on George’s performance.