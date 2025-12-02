Sixers Set to Face Wizards Amidst Injury Challenges

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to take on the Washington Wizards tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena, as injuries continue to plague the team.

Joel Embiid is officially out due to a right knee injury, and Paul George is questionable with a left knee issue and lower back tightness. Other players listed include Andre Drummond, also questionable with a right knee contusion, and Quentin Grimes, who is probable due to right calf soreness.

The Sixers are coming off a thrilling double-overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, where Tyrese Maxey showcased his skills with 39 points and 10 assists. Philadelphia fans are hoping for a bounce-back performance against the struggling Wizards, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 3-16 record.

The Wizards managed to secure a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on the previous night, with CJ McCollum leading the charge with 28 points. However, their star player Alex Sarr will be absent from tonight’s game due to an adductor injury.

In their earlier meeting this season in October, the Sixers narrowly defeated the Wizards, 139-134, in a game that required overtime. Despite their current struggles, the Sixers will look to capitalize on the Wizards’ depleted roster.

Maxey, who has been logging heavy minutes this season, will need to shoulder some of the scoring duties yet again. As the Sixers enter this matchup as 13.5-point favorites, the hope remains that they can secure a much-needed win while managing their injured players.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Sixers adapt to their ongoing injury issues and what impact it has on their chances this season.