SJVN Shares Experience Significant Surge in Market

The stock market has witnessed a considerable rise in the shares of SJVN, with the price experiencing a notable increase of 2.44%. This upward movement has captured the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

As of the last trading day, SJVN shares closed at ₹631.95, contrasting sharply with its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹56.61. The current market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹52,384.17 crores.

On September 2, 2024, SJVN’s stock experienced a daily low of ₹135.8 and a high of ₹140. In early morning trading, the stock price was recorded at ₹136.55, marking an increase of ₹3.25 from the previous day.

Throughout the day, the data revealed fluctuations with the stock price reaching ₹137.25, which indicated a 2.96% increase. The trading volume on the previous trading day was recorded at 335,815 shares, with the closing price at ₹133.3.

Over various time periods, SJVN shares have shown impressive growth, such as a 46.62% increase year-to-date and a remarkable 112.85% increase over the past year. Comparatively, during the same year, the Nifty index increased by 29.72%.