Business
SJVN Shares Experience Significant Surge in Market
The stock market has witnessed a considerable rise in the shares of SJVN, with the price experiencing a notable increase of 2.44%. This upward movement has captured the attention of investors and market analysts alike.
As of the last trading day, SJVN shares closed at ₹631.95, contrasting sharply with its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹56.61. The current market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹52,384.17 crores.
On September 2, 2024, SJVN’s stock experienced a daily low of ₹135.8 and a high of ₹140. In early morning trading, the stock price was recorded at ₹136.55, marking an increase of ₹3.25 from the previous day.
Throughout the day, the data revealed fluctuations with the stock price reaching ₹137.25, which indicated a 2.96% increase. The trading volume on the previous trading day was recorded at 335,815 shares, with the closing price at ₹133.3.
Over various time periods, SJVN shares have shown impressive growth, such as a 46.62% increase year-to-date and a remarkable 112.85% increase over the past year. Comparatively, during the same year, the Nifty index increased by 29.72%.
Recent Posts
- Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby