Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours

Skaneateles, NY – Rachael DeWitt, 30, accomplished her lifelong dream by swimming the 16-mile length of Skaneateles Lake on Tuesday. The swim began at 5:30 a.m. from Clift Park in the village and concluded just after 3 p.m. at Grout Brook in Cortland County.

“The first mile was a little chilly until the sun came up, but it was easygoing from there,” DeWitt said. Her journey was supported by numerous spectators cheering her on from the shoreline, making the event an emotional highlight.

The swim served as a fundraiser for the Skaneateles Lake Association (SLA), which aims to conserve the lake’s resources. DeWitt, a former executive director of SLA and an active lake steward as a teenager, expressed her deep connection to the lake. “It’s so unique to have such clear, pristine water in a lake at all. And on a clear day, it looks like the Caribbean,” DeWitt remarked.

DeWitt’s swim was met with community enthusiasm. Frank Moses, the current executive director of SLA, said, “She’s our lady of the lake.” DeWitt trained for the event for a year and managed to keep a steady rhythm of 60 strokes per minute, completing approximately 32,400 strokes throughout her journey.

During the swim, DeWitt had a support team of kayakers and boats providing drinks and snacks to keep her energized. Every 30 minutes, she took brief breaks to hydrate and refuel with items like banana-peanut butter smoothies and blended rice.

As DeWitt approached the southern end of the lake, she was greeted by clapping crowds, including children from Lourdes Camp chanting her name. “I didn’t feel tired at the end of that. I felt like I could do a lot more,” she said.

A crowd of over 50 gathered to witness her final moments, and upon reaching the shore, she raised her arms in victory. DeWitt’s father and family members celebrated her accomplishment with hugs and laughter, while a nearby historic mailboat acknowledged her achievement with a loud horn blast.

“I knew this was a great close-knit community, but I had no idea how much they’d all come together,” DeWitt expressed after stepping out of the water into the setting sun.