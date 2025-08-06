Skateboard Stars Unite at Legendary Kona Skatepark for Game Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Pro skaters and gamers gathered at the historic Kona Skatepark for an unprecedented event celebrating the debut of characters from the newly remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4. The event took place on August 5, 2025, where participants enjoyed both virtual and real-life skating in the Florida heat, which was occasionally interrupted by surprise rain.

Red Bull athletes, including Jamie Foy and Marlon Moreno, skated along with Bam Margera, a legend in the sport. Competitors first showcased their skills on the Kona level of the new game for two minutes before transitioning to a one-minute run in the actual park, with a combined score determining the leaderboard.

The Kona Skatepark is recognized as the oldest surviving skatepark in the world, and has featured in multiple iterations of the Tony Hawk series. “I’m not gonna lie,” said Foy, a Florida native. “As soon as I got the new game, the first place I played was Kona.” Recent renovations to the park included resurfacing its concrete and adding new permanent street obstacles.

Foy expressed his enthusiasm for the park’s historical significance. “It’s so worth it to pay and go there,” he said. “It’s like charging to go to a landmark when you’re doing tourist stuff. It makes sense.” Margera echoed those sentiments, noting the accuracy of the game’s depiction of the park: “They did such a good job that it’s identical to the game.”

Foy’s connection to the game is personal; he was invited to help create his character. “I thought it was crazy,” he said about seeing his character in the game for the first time. “The character might be a little taller in the game, but hey, I’m gonna take that.” His special tricks, the Nova Grind and The Fandangle, made quite an impression on fans.

Margera, who first appeared in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 in 2001, appreciates the impact the games have had on his career. “Even if you’re not a die-hard skateboarder, a lot of people bought that game and found out about me through it,” Margera explained.

Brazilian skater Leticia Bufoni, who began skating after playing the original games, shared her journey, which started with a misunderstanding of trick names. “It was a big part of my childhood and it’s amazing to be in the game now,” she noted.

Foy concluded by sharing how the game opened his mind to new possibilities in skateboarding. “If you imagine it and can see it, even in a video game, then it makes it more of a thing you can obtain in real life,” he said.

The Kona Skatepark remains a top destination for both novice and experienced skateboarders, providing them with the chance to skate in a place steeped in history.