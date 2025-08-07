Sports
Skenes Leads Pirates Against Reds in Key Matchup
Pittsburgh, PA – On August 7, 2025, the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off against the Cincinnati Reds in one of four games scheduled for the day. Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who has not allowed a home run at PNC Park since June 3, is set to take the mound in what promises to be an exciting matchup.
Skenes has been on a roll lately, boasting an impressive 0.47 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP across his last six starts at home. Despite this stellar performance, the Reds have yet to face him this season. Cincinnati batters may find themselves struggling; they hold a combined career OPS of just .476 against the talented right-hander.
Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty, another key pitcher, is expected to continue his strong run against the Minnesota Twins today. Flaherty has shown notable improvement in recent outings, making today’s start critical for him as well.
With the weather forecast predicting decent conditions for pitching, both matchups offer intriguing opportunities for fans and teams alike. As the season progresses, every game counts, and today’s contests are no exception.
The first pitch in Pittsburgh is scheduled for later this evening, with fans eagerly anticipating the showdowns.
