December Skies Offer Spectacular Celestial Events for Stargazers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — December 2025 brings an array of stunning celestial sights, including a meteor shower, a supermoon, and the closest pass of an ancient interstellar comet.

This month, stargazers can look forward to the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks on December 13–14 and is expected to produce up to 120 meteors per hour. Clear, dark skies will provide the best viewing conditions, particularly as a waning crescent moon will not rise until early morning.

On December 19, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth, passing at approximately 170 million miles. This comet, discovered by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, is the third known interstellar object to visit our solar system. It is expected to be visible through telescopes and will not pose any danger.

Early in December, Venus will reach its greatest elongation on the 7th, making it easier to spot in the pre-dawn sky. Astronomers recommend viewing the planet just before sunrise.

The final full moon of the year, known as the cold moon, will occur on December 23. This moon may appear larger and brighter than usual when it rises due to the “moon illusion,” a phenomenon that makes celestial objects look larger near the horizon.

December 21 marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, offering a chance for northern lights enthusiasts to find spectacular auroras as solar activity is relatively high.

Jupiter will continue to brighten as it approaches opposition in January. The gas giant will rise in the northeast shortly after sunset and remain visible all night, offering optimal viewing opportunities for astronomy fans.

As the month progresses, Saturn will appear close to the moon on December 26, creating a beautiful display in the southern sky after sunset.

Skywatchers can expect a wealth of eye-catching events this December, with numerous opportunities to witness the beauty of our celestial neighborhood.