Skip Bayless Reveals Celebrity Hall Pass on Latest Podcast Episode

Los Angeles, CA — In a recent episode of the podcast ‘Skip vs. Ernestine,’ sports commentator Skip Bayless shared surprising details about his celebrity crushes, including a humorous revelation about a hall pass for his wife, Ernestine.

The 72-year-old former FS1 and ESPN host discussed a variety of topics, but it was his celebrity hall pass that caught listeners’ attention. Bayless stated he would allow his wife to have a fling with 85-year-old actor Al Pacino. Notably, Bayless himself revealed he would choose Marie Osmond as his dream celebrity partner.

“We went to see Donnie and Marie in Vegas, and I’m looking at Marie, and I’m like, gosh, she is hot!” Bayless shared. He claimed that Osmond has shown interest in him, saying, “I think she kinda likes me, kinda has a crush on me.”

Ernestine chimed in, highlighting that Osmond’s husband, Steve Craig, is a big sports fan and might have facilitated their introduction. Craig was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1981 after playing basketball at BYU.

Bayless even recalled receiving a personal video message from Osmond, enthusiastically stating, “Marie, I’m available!” He playfully asked Ernestine if he could truly have a hall pass, to which she responded, claiming she might be open to it.

If given the chance, Bayless suggested a month-long getaway to Barbados with Osmond. “That’s all you have to do, just one month,” he insisted. However, Ernestine humorously doubted that Osmond would want to spend a vacation watching sports with Bayless.

As a backup option, Bayless also mentioned Gwen Stefani as another possible celebrity hall pass, keeping the banter light and entertaining for listeners.