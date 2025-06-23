Entertainment
Skip Bayless Reveals Celebrity Hall Pass on Latest Podcast Episode
Los Angeles, CA — In a recent episode of the podcast ‘Skip vs. Ernestine,’ sports commentator Skip Bayless shared surprising details about his celebrity crushes, including a humorous revelation about a hall pass for his wife, Ernestine.
The 72-year-old former FS1 and ESPN host discussed a variety of topics, but it was his celebrity hall pass that caught listeners’ attention. Bayless stated he would allow his wife to have a fling with 85-year-old actor Al Pacino. Notably, Bayless himself revealed he would choose Marie Osmond as his dream celebrity partner.
“We went to see Donnie and Marie in Vegas, and I’m looking at Marie, and I’m like, gosh, she is hot!” Bayless shared. He claimed that Osmond has shown interest in him, saying, “I think she kinda likes me, kinda has a crush on me.”
Ernestine chimed in, highlighting that Osmond’s husband, Steve Craig, is a big sports fan and might have facilitated their introduction. Craig was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1981 after playing basketball at BYU.
Bayless even recalled receiving a personal video message from Osmond, enthusiastically stating, “Marie, I’m available!” He playfully asked Ernestine if he could truly have a hall pass, to which she responded, claiming she might be open to it.
If given the chance, Bayless suggested a month-long getaway to Barbados with Osmond. “That’s all you have to do, just one month,” he insisted. However, Ernestine humorously doubted that Osmond would want to spend a vacation watching sports with Bayless.
As a backup option, Bayless also mentioned Gwen Stefani as another possible celebrity hall pass, keeping the banter light and entertaining for listeners.
Recent Posts
- Power Outages Hit Staten Island Amid Severe Weather Warnings
- Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains