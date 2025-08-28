Entertainment
Skip Bayless Teams Up with Gilbert Arenas for New Football Show
LOS ANGELES, CA — Skip Bayless is set to join Gilbert Arenas for a new football program titled “The Arena: Gridiron,” launching Tuesday and airing three times a week. Bayless, 73, expressed his excitement during a phone call with The Athletic, stating, “I’m not exaggerating to you. I’m telling you, the God’s truth, I’m more on fire for this than I have ever been.”
The show will be produced by Underdog, the same company behind Arenas’ popular basketball show, “Gil’s Arena.” It will feature Bayless alongside former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, former NFL coach Jay Gruden, and guest appearances from former players Gerald McCoy and Cody Kessler. Social media influencer Kinsey Wolanski will host the show.
The partnership came after Bayless searched for a new co-host to inspire and challenge him. He praised Arenas, saying, “He’s got rare charisma and showmanship and a rare sports brain. He’s deeply smart about sports.” Bayless hopes to reignite his presence in the debate arena.
Bayless has had a long career in sports media, previously being a prominent figure on ESPN’s “First Take” and FS1’s “Undisputed.” His departure from FS1 came a year ago. Recently, he faced allegations in a lawsuit filed by former hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who accused him of offering her money for sex, a claim she is now seeking to dismiss.
Arenas, meanwhile, was charged with conspiracy related to illegal gambling activities at his Encino mansion. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 bond. Despite these legal challenges, Bayless expressed confidence in Arenas, emphasizing that he believes his co-host did nothing wrong.
The show aims to merge entertainment with sports commentary, as both Bayless and Arenas bring their unique styles to a new audience. Bayless said, “I’m back in the saddle in the debate arena. I live for this. I love this.” More details about the show’s format and content are expected as the launch date approaches.
