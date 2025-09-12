Skubal Dominates, Pushing Tigers Closer to Playoffs

DETROIT, Michigan — Tarik Skubal continued his remarkable season on Saturday night as he led the Detroit Tigers to a 6-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. With this performance, Skubal not only secured his 12th scoreless start of at least six innings but also tied for the most such starts in a season since the mound was lowered in 1969.

Skubal pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out six batters. This victory improved his ERA to an impressive 2.10, ranking first in the American League, and he regained the lead in strikeouts with a total of 222.

“I think it’s just incredible what we’re watching, with our team but specifically with Tarik,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch after the game.

Since a grand slam hit off him by the Athletics on August 25, Skubal has been in extraordinary form. He has excelled in his last two starts, displaying remarkable efficiency in his pitching.

<p“His longest inning was just 20 pitches in the second inning last Sunday,” noted reporter Sarah Langs, “and he’s been able to limit hard contact while racking up strikeouts.”

As the Tigers make a push for the American League playoffs, Skubal’s success will be crucial to their chances. The team is currently 84-63 and aims to secure a playoff spot as the season progresses.

Looking ahead, the Tigers will face the Miami Marlins next, where Skubal will again be a key figure as Detroit seeks to widen their lead in the playoff race.