Sky’s Future Uncertain Amid Star Player’s Controversy

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Sky find themselves at a crossroads as they face growing concerns over the future of their star player, Angel Reese. After a controversial suspension, General Manager Jeff Pagliocca stated on Friday that the team expects Reese to remain on the roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was sidelined for half a game last Sunday following comments she made to the Chicago Tribune that the franchise deemed detrimental to the team. Coach Tyler Marsh confirmed that the decision to suspend her came directly from the organization’s leadership.

Following the suspension, Reese did not step onto the court for the Sky, who listed her as dealing with a back injury for the remainder of the season. The situation raised alarms about the relationship between the franchise and Reese, with many fearing it may be irreparably damaged.

<p“Angel is an ascending young talent in this league,” Pagliocca said. “She’s had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago. I feel like we closed the chapter on what happened.” Reese has since apologized to her teammates, and the organization is looking to move past the incident.

The Sky had a challenging season, finishing with a 1-13 record during Reese’s absence. The two-time All-Star led the league with an average of 12.6 rebounds per game and was the team’s top scorer with 14.7 points per game.

Fan dissent was palpable in the Sky’s season finale, where supporters held signs reading “Free Angel” and “Sell the Team,” alongside chants calling for Pagliocca’s dismissal. Frustration has escalated following two difficult seasons, including a 13-27 finish in 2024 and the firing of coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

The Sky, who claimed the WNBA championship in 2021, have seen a slew of players leave the franchise, raising questions about the commitment to resources and investment in the team.

Reese echoed these sentiments in her interview, stating, “We have to get great players this offseason, or I might consider moving on.” Pagliocca acknowledged the challenges voiced by fans while insisting that he is dedicated to righting the ship.

“I’m appreciative that we have passionate fans that want to see winning,” Pagliocca said. “We feel the same. I know I have full support from ownership.” He emphasized the importance of building a competitive roster and addressing the void left by injuries.

The team’s struggles were compounded by injuries, including a significant ACL tear suffered by point guard Courtney Vandersloot early in the season. Pagliocca expressed his confidence that Vandersloot would return strong in 2026, noting her importance to the team.

However, Reese highlighted the need for a reliable point guard, voicing concerns about relying solely on Vandersloot as she ages. “We need someone younger with experience, willing to compete for a championship,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Pagliocca remains optimistic yet acknowledges that significant roster improvements are needed. As it stands, the team currently has only four players under contract for 2026, signaling a transitional phase as they aim to reclaim competitiveness in the league.