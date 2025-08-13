Sky and Sun Clash to End Losing Streaks at Mohegan Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut – The Chicago Sky (8-23) face the Connecticut Sun (5-26) tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams are struggling, looking to end their losing streaks.

The Sun have lost five straight games, most recently falling 74-57 to the Golden State Valkyries. Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 12 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field.

Meanwhile, the Sky have dropped two consecutive games and won just one in their last 11. Their last defeat came in a 92-70 loss to the Indiana Fever. Rachel Banham was the only Sky player in double digits with 11 points, while Maddy Westbeld contributed 10 off the bench.

Despite their recent struggles, the Sky triumphed over the Sun earlier this season, winning 78-66 in the Commissioner’s Cup on June 15. This game marks the first of three matchups in the next three weeks as both teams aim to build momentum.

Chicago’s All-Star forward Angel Reese, who leads the league with 12.6 rebounds per game, will miss her sixth consecutive game due to a back injury. Her absence has hurt Chicago’s performance, making their playoff chances increasingly slim.

The Sun’s performance has been hampered by their inability to score, averaging 74.9 points per game, compared to the Sky’s 75.8. Both teams share similar defensive statistics, with the Sun allowing 87.2 points per game and the Sky 86.4.

As both teams look to turn their seasons around, tonight’s game promises to be a competitive face-off. Fans can catch the action live on NBC Sports Boston for New England viewers and WCIU for Chicago fans.