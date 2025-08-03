Sports
Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Sky waived veteran guard Moriah Jefferson on Sunday, creating an opportunity to enhance their roster as the WNBA season approaches its final stretch. Jefferson, an eight-year veteran, played only five games this season due to a lingering calf injury.
Jefferson was expected to fulfill the role of backup point guard, but her injury hindered her from contributing effectively. During her limited appearances, she rarely exceeded a few minutes on the court. With her absence for most of the year, the Sky have relied heavily on Rachel Banham, who, despite ranking as the team’s most dependable 3-point shooter, has been forced to play out of position.
The Sky are also evaluating rookie Hailey Van Lith, who has seen time as a point guard but may still need more experience to manage a professional offense reliably. By waiving Jefferson, the team opens the possibility of adding another player, whether through free agency or trade, to help counteract their pressing need for healthy roster options.
In their latest matchup, the Sky faced the Indiana Fever but only had eight players available, exacerbating their on-court struggles. Star players Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins have missed multiple games due to injuries and are currently listed as day-to-day. As it stands, the Sky holds $53,016 in salary cap space, but waiving Jefferson does not increase that as she was a protected veteran.
As they work to retool their lineup, the Sky will continue to focus on improving their late-game execution, a critical area highlighted by Coach Tyler Marsh, especially with injuries affecting their overall performance.
Recent Posts
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London
- Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta
- Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts
- Box Office Struggles for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Amid Strong Competition