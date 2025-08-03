Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Sky waived veteran guard Moriah Jefferson on Sunday, creating an opportunity to enhance their roster as the WNBA season approaches its final stretch. Jefferson, an eight-year veteran, played only five games this season due to a lingering calf injury.

Jefferson was expected to fulfill the role of backup point guard, but her injury hindered her from contributing effectively. During her limited appearances, she rarely exceeded a few minutes on the court. With her absence for most of the year, the Sky have relied heavily on Rachel Banham, who, despite ranking as the team’s most dependable 3-point shooter, has been forced to play out of position.

The Sky are also evaluating rookie Hailey Van Lith, who has seen time as a point guard but may still need more experience to manage a professional offense reliably. By waiving Jefferson, the team opens the possibility of adding another player, whether through free agency or trade, to help counteract their pressing need for healthy roster options.

In their latest matchup, the Sky faced the Indiana Fever but only had eight players available, exacerbating their on-court struggles. Star players Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins have missed multiple games due to injuries and are currently listed as day-to-day. As it stands, the Sky holds $53,016 in salary cap space, but waiving Jefferson does not increase that as she was a protected veteran.

As they work to retool their lineup, the Sky will continue to focus on improving their late-game execution, a critical area highlighted by Coach Tyler Marsh, especially with injuries affecting their overall performance.