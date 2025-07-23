Skydance Media Promises Changes to CBS News to Gain Merger Approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Skydance Media has submitted documents to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), seeking approval to merge with Paramount Global. Skydance has made commitments to address perceived bias within CBS News as part of its effort to secure the merger.

In letters sent to the FCC on Tuesday, Skydance pledged to conduct a thorough review of CBS News to address complaints of bias. This review includes the installation of an ombudsman tasked with evaluating issues related to journalism standards and reporting findings to Paramount’s new president.

Additionally, Skydance plans to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives currently in place at Paramount. The company’s letters highlighted that it will not have DEI programs after the merger.

David Ellison, Skydance’s CEO, has been vocal about his desire to complete the merger with Paramount, which is scheduled for July 2024. Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, was seen in meetings with former President Donald Trump at various UFC events this year.

Amid its merger efforts, Paramount reached a settlement with President Trump regarding a lawsuit tied to a 60 Minutes interview. This settlement has drawn criticism, with some commentators labeling it a “bribe” due to Trump’s influence over the FCC review.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, known for his loyalty to Trump, has previously stated that the merger review is independent of the 60 Minutes case while other agency officials also attended discussions related to the merger.

Skydance general counsel Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon emphasized that the company intends to uphold viewpoint diversity across CBS’s news and entertainment programming once the merger is finalized. She assured that the ombudsman would maintain a two-year presence to oversee adherence to these standards.

McKinnon’s commitments align with a broader conservative initiative championed by Trump, targeting perceived biases against conservative viewpoints in media outlets like CBS.

Both Skydance and Paramount did not respond to requests for comment regarding the merger.