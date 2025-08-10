Sports
Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
Salt Lake City, Utah — Skye Blakely made a triumphant return to elite gymnastics on August 8, 2025, after being sidelined for 14 months due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Competing at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Blakely demonstrated impressive skills on the balance beam and uneven bars.
She scored a notable 13.450 on the beam, showcasing her recovery and determination. Blakely also registered a score of 13.150 on the uneven bars, even as the pressure mounted with her comeback.
Blakely’s performance was a highlight of the championships, capturing the attention of fans and judges alike. “It felt amazing to be back,” Blakely said in a post-event interview. “I have worked so hard to get to this point.”
Her return marks a significant milestone in her career, as she had been absent from elite competition following her injury. Fans and fellow competitors are eager to see what she will accomplish in the upcoming events.
The day before Blakely’s performance, Brody Malone faced challenges at the championships as well. Although he struggled on the high bars, he earned a fourth-place score on the pommel horse, giving him some optimism moving forward.
