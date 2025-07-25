Entertainment
Skyfall Continues to Dominate Streaming After Over a Decade
LOS ANGELES, CA — The James Bond film Skyfall continues to gain popularity as it streams on Amazon‘s MGM+ platform. Originally released in 2012 and starring Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, the movie has grossed over $1.1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.
Skyfall showcases a thrilling narrative where Bond’s loyalty to M, played by Judi Dench, is put to the test when her past resurfaces. Caught in a battle against former MI6 agent Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem, Bond embarks on a dangerous mission to protect his superior from impending threats.
The film, known for its stunning visuals and complex characters, received critical acclaim with a 92% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers praised its storytelling and performances, contributing to its two Academy Awards. Now, it remains one of the most-watched titles on MGM+, trending specifically in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom.
While Skyfall is not currently available for streaming in the United States, viewers can rent it for $3.99 or purchase it for $14.99 on VOD platforms such as Prime Video. There are hopes that the film, alongside other Bond titles, will soon be available for streaming without rental fees.
Skyfall has been helmed by director Sam Mendes and written by John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade. Mendes also directed the follow-up films, Spectre and has been announced to lead future James Bond projects. Following the franchise takeover by Amazon, there’s anticipation around who will next portray the legendary agent as production for upcoming films continues.
