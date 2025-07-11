Entertainment
Skyler Gisondo Reflects on Role in New Superman Film
LOS ANGELES, California — Skyler Gisondo, who stars as Jimmy Olsen in the new Superman film, revealed on Monday that he initially thought he was auditioning for the title role of the iconic superhero. During the movie’s premiere, Gisondo shared his surprise when he discovered he was actually aiming for the part of Olsen.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gisondo expressed his thoughts about the casting decision, saying, “David Corenswet was the right guy for the job. And I’m happy to let him get this win, man. He needed it, and going into this, I was thinking I was going to bulk up too.”
Skyler noted he had planned on working out extensively to prepare for the role but changed his mind after seeing Corenswet’s dedication. “I thought, I don’t want to upstage him, and so I really scaled back and I let him shine,” he added.
Reflecting on the moment he submitted his audition tape, Gisondo stated, “I thought it would have been a bad casting choice. I sent in the tape thinking, ‘Man, James [Gunn] is always really thinking outside the box. I wouldn’t be my first pick.’” However, Gisondo is now enthusiastic about Corenswet’s performance, saying, “Within 10 seconds of meeting him you think, ‘Man, this is Superman.’”
The film is set to hit theaters on July 11, with Corenswet starring as Superman, alongside Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and other cast members including Anthony Carrigan and Wendell Pierce.
