Slash Becomes Theme Park Character at Halloween Horror Nights

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Slash, the iconic guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, is now a character at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. As of this week, visitors can meet a skeletal version of the rock star at the popular annual event, which runs most evenings through Nov. 2.

The musician, born Saul Hudson, has a long history with Halloween Horror Nights. Since 2014, he has written music for various haunted houses. “I went to them and said, ‘Hey, can we have one of those stilt walkers?’” Slash shared, referring to the larger-than-life figures present during the event. He noted that the final creation looked “pretty menacing.”

Slash enjoys portraying a fearsome figure, both in concerts and in his work. “I like to scare,” he said, referencing his horror production company, BerserkerGang. But when it comes to theme parks, he often prefers to swap scares for fun.

In a conversation before the event’s opening, Slash, who was in Orlando, Florida, recording an album with his band, the Conspirators, mentioned his excitement for Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park. He expressed disappointment over not having time to visit it this year. His love for theme parks is evident, as he casually declared, “I’m a real Disney head.”

Slash recalled first visiting Disneyland in the early 1970s, saying, “I really can’t put into words what makes it so magical.” He has maintained a passion for various attractions, especially roller coasters and arcade games. “I’ve never grown out of it,” he said.

Halloween Horror Nights holds a special meaning for him. He first attended the event in 2013 when he experienced a haunted house themed around Black Sabbath. “I was so blown away,” he explained. “The whole thing … was unbelievable. I wanted to be involved.”

He has created music for six haunted houses to date, including this year’s “Scarecrow,” a maze set in the Dust Bowl era. This project will showcase his recent interest in Americana music. “I could pull out my pedal steel, and do an Americana-type approach,” he said, highlighting a shift from his typical goth-metal sound.

A bar has even been created at the event in honor of Slash, featuring desserts inspired by him. When asked about being transformed into a cake, he responded with enthusiasm, emphasizing his love for such whimsical creations.

While he enjoys Universal, Slash also expressed a long-standing fondness for Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean attractions. He praised the attention to detail and creativity that makes these rides stand out.

With a continuous passion for theme park experiences, Slash remains deeply connected to the joy of entertainment and imagination, no matter the season or setting.