Slate Electric Truck Attracts Interest at Ferndale Gathering

Ferndale, Michigan — The Slate electric pickup truck has sparked curiosity among visitors at a recent event, as many expressed their thoughts on its unique design and features. Lauren Gregory’s 7-year-old son, James, asked, “Where’s the TVs?” when he climbed into the prototype truck displayed on June 29.

The truck, developed by a Jeff Bezos-backed startup with an office in Troy, Michigan, stands out for its simplicity. The version showcased at the event is still a prototype and not ready for production. However, the production model set to be released next year aims to keep costs low by omitting common features like infotainment systems. The expected price will be in the mid-$20,000s, addressing consumer concerns about the rising cost of new vehicles.

Gregory, who lives in Beverly Hills, has not reserved the Slate yet, but she appreciates the truck’s customization options. Starting as a two-seater, it can be modified into a five-seater or converted to either a squareback or fastback SUV. “My son loves the idea it’s a Mr. Potato Head,” she said, referring to the popular toy that can be customized.

Many attendees reminisced about older cars, noting the nostalgia for simpler features like hand-cranked windows. Craig Woods, 65, from Allendale, drove to see the truck, likening it to his old Ford Ranger. He stated, “Overall, the vehicle looks like it’s going to be a good, solid, entry-level EV.” Woods, who placed a reservation a couple of months ago, believes in the environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

The Slate truck will provide two battery options, allowing for ranges up to 150 or 240 miles. It can tow up to 1,000 pounds and offers 35.1 cubic feet of cargo space, with a frunk of 7 cubic feet. The basic model will come in gray, with color customization available through wraps, starting at $500.

Derek Ochodnicky, 38, from Berkley, attended the event with his 2-year-old daughter, Dani. Ochodnicky, who enjoys modifying cars, is interested in the SUV version of the Slate due to his growing family. He believes the price range of $20,000-$25,000 would appeal to him, but he expressed concern about the visible bolts on the truck, which could invite unwanted attention.

Slate representative Kylee Flake confirmed that the bolts will remain visible in the production models, which led Ochodnicky to ponder the balance between a back-to-basics vehicle and the desire for modern conveniences.