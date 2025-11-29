News
Slick Roads Cause 74 Crashes Across New Hampshire on Friday
CANDIA, N.H. — Unpredictable weather conditions led to hazardous roadways across New Hampshire on Friday. From 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., State Police received 74 calls for service that involved crashes or vehicles off the road.
In Candia, officials reported five separate incidents on Route 101 that involved a total of 18 cars. Emergencies resulted in minor injuries, but authorities say all individuals involved are expected to recover.
According to police, the conditions worsened due to passing snow squalls and below-freezing temperatures, causing the roads to become icy. “We are always at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said NH State Police Lt. Irwin Maley. “However, due to the majority of troopers being out alongside officers and firefighters, we’re constantly updating the Department of Transportation and other municipalities on road conditions, and they’re responding accordingly.”
The series of crashes created significant traffic delays Friday evening. Some motorists reported that what should have been a 45-minute commute took nearly an hour and a half due to the backups.
At one point, vehicles, including plows and sanders, were spotted driving in the breakdown lane as they sought to reach the next exit. New Hampshire State Police advise drivers to slow down and allow for extra travel time during adverse weather conditions.
Recent Posts
- Jayden Quaintance’s Return Approaches as Kentucky Faces Injuries
- Celtics Prepare for Trade Market as Season Heats Up
- Miami Hurricanes Face Mississippi Rebels in ACC-SEC Challenge
- NBA Trade Deadline Approaches: Anfernee Simons on the Move?
- UConn Freshman Mullins Returns After Injury, Sparks Team Victory
- Mikal Bridges Shines in Knicks’ Defensive Win Over Raptors
- Washington Capitals Eye Victory Against Kings in Los Angeles
- Timberwolves Dominate Fourth Quarter, Defeat Spurs 125-112
- Michigan Tops First NCAA NET Rankings of 2025-26 Season
- Bill Murray to Perform at Christmas in Nashville Special
- Celtics’ Walsh Shines Despite New Nickname After Win Over Cavaliers
- Luka Doncic Stars Amid Heated Encounter with Rookie Jeremiah Fears
- Carter Hart Set for NHL Return with Golden Knights Against Blackhawks
- Zach Edey Shines in Grizzlies’ Win Over Kings
- Warriors Face Thunder Without Key Players in Injury Report
- Study Links Early Smartphone Use to Mental Health Issues in Kids
- Carolina-Kentucky Clash: A Must-Win for Endangered Legacies
- Trump Struggles to Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting
- Karl-Anthony Towns Reaffirms Commitment to Knicks Amid Contract Talks
- CMA Country Christmas 2025 Set to Bring Holiday Cheer on ABC