Slick Roads Cause 74 Crashes Across New Hampshire on Friday

CANDIA, N.H. — Unpredictable weather conditions led to hazardous roadways across New Hampshire on Friday. From 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., State Police received 74 calls for service that involved crashes or vehicles off the road.

In Candia, officials reported five separate incidents on Route 101 that involved a total of 18 cars. Emergencies resulted in minor injuries, but authorities say all individuals involved are expected to recover.

According to police, the conditions worsened due to passing snow squalls and below-freezing temperatures, causing the roads to become icy. “We are always at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said NH State Police Lt. Irwin Maley. “However, due to the majority of troopers being out alongside officers and firefighters, we’re constantly updating the Department of Transportation and other municipalities on road conditions, and they’re responding accordingly.”

The series of crashes created significant traffic delays Friday evening. Some motorists reported that what should have been a 45-minute commute took nearly an hour and a half due to the backups.

At one point, vehicles, including plows and sanders, were spotted driving in the breakdown lane as they sought to reach the next exit. New Hampshire State Police advise drivers to slow down and allow for extra travel time during adverse weather conditions.