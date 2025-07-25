Slightly Cooler Days Ahead for Seattle

SEATTLE – Slightly cooler weather is ahead for Seattle on Thursday after experiencing warm temperatures earlier in the week. The high on Thursday is expected to reach the mid to upper 70s, while temperatures will drop to the low 70s by Friday.

After a cloudy morning, residents can look forward to sunnier skies in the afternoon. According to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone, most areas in Puget Sound will see abundant sunshine, although the coast may remain cloudier throughout the day.

This week, Seattle will continue to have highs in the 70s, with cloudier weather returning on Friday. Acone reported a slight haze from minimal wildfire smoke on Wednesday, but it has not affected air quality.

“The westerly and southwesterly winds are expected to reduce haze today,” Acone said. “With a ridge of high pressure in place, dry weather will continue this week.”

Looking ahead to Sunday, Seattle residents can expect mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of afternoon sun. Highs will hover around the low 70s, and there may be light passing showers south of the city. Areas around Tacoma and Olympia could be most affected.

Acone noted, “It’s possible we could see thunderstorms over the North Cascades.”

The forecast for early next week includes a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in mountainous areas, with temperatures gradually rising back to the upper 70s. By Wednesday, temperatures could spike back into the low to mid 80s.

Seattleites should prepare for hotter weather returning by midweek, bringing a shift back to warmer conditions.