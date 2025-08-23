Sling TV Launches Affordable Sling Select Package Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 — Sling TV, the popular live streaming platform, has announced the launch of its latest package, Sling Select, now available to customers across the United States. Priced at $19.99 per month, Sling Select aims to provide an affordable way for viewers to access a variety of channels.

This new offering includes a selection of must-have channels such as Fox News, National Geographic, NFL Network, FX, FS1, Game Show Network, and Lifetime Movie Network. Additionally, subscribers in certain markets will have access to local broadcast channels, including ABC, NBC, and FOX, with a nominal surcharge depending on local channel availability.

“Sling Select is perfect for customers who want a streamlined, cost-effective way to enjoy the channels they love,” said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Sling TV. He emphasized that this package provides customers flexibility in how they watch TV.

Users can choose to enhance their Sling Select experience with additional premium channels or curated channel packages, known as Sling Extras, allowing viewers to customize their lineups according to their interests.

The introduction of Sling Select also comes at a time when the streaming market is becoming increasingly competitive. Other low-priced live streaming services are vying for subscribers’ attention. By offering a straightforward package with popular channels, Sling TV hopes to attract customers looking for quality programming without breaking the bank.

Sling TV has been a significant player in the streaming industry, providing customers access to over 700 channels and a variety of subscription options. The new Sling Select package reinforces Sling’s commitment to delivering flexible and affordable streaming services.

For more information about Sling Select and to subscribe, interested customers can visit the Sling TV website.