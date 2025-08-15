Sling TV Launches Innovative Short-Term Streaming Passes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 — Sling TV has introduced a new series of short-term streaming passes, including a $4.99 Day Pass, $9.99 Weekend Pass, and $14.99 Week Pass, aiming to reshape how viewers engage with live television.

These new offerings mark an update to Sling’s mission to provide flexible streaming solutions as consumers seek more control over their viewing options. With the NFL and college football seasons approaching, Sling TV hopes these passes will appeal to sports fans and others looking for temporary access without the obligation of long-term contracts.

“This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans, whether it’s tuning in for college football, professional sports, award shows, or a spontaneous movie night,” said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Sling TV. “Our new Day Pass offering is all consumers need to win on game day, for just $4.99.”

Sling’s passes are crafted to fit various viewing habits, allowing for easy activation of live TV, sports, and entertainment. Users can access popular networks on Sling Orange, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, and more, all without any long-term commitment. Additionally, they have the option to add category-based channel packages called Sling Extras.

Sling Extras can be added for an additional fee of $1 for the Day Pass, $2 for the Weekend Pass, and $3 for the Week Pass. This flexible approach enables football fans or occasional viewers to select additional channels suited to their interests.

<p“This product is built for how people stream today,” Van Sickel added. “For just $4.99, fans can dive into live sports, trending shows, or special events with no strings attached.”

For further details about Sling TV and its new offerings, customers can visit their website. The company continues to redefine streaming while remaining committed to delivering value and flexibility to its viewers.