Business
Sling TV Launches Innovative Short-Term Streaming Passes
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 — Sling TV has introduced a new series of short-term streaming passes, including a $4.99 Day Pass, $9.99 Weekend Pass, and $14.99 Week Pass, aiming to reshape how viewers engage with live television.
These new offerings mark an update to Sling’s mission to provide flexible streaming solutions as consumers seek more control over their viewing options. With the NFL and college football seasons approaching, Sling TV hopes these passes will appeal to sports fans and others looking for temporary access without the obligation of long-term contracts.
“This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans, whether it’s tuning in for college football, professional sports, award shows, or a spontaneous movie night,” said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Sling TV. “Our new Day Pass offering is all consumers need to win on game day, for just $4.99.”
Sling’s passes are crafted to fit various viewing habits, allowing for easy activation of live TV, sports, and entertainment. Users can access popular networks on Sling Orange, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, and more, all without any long-term commitment. Additionally, they have the option to add category-based channel packages called Sling Extras.
Sling Extras can be added for an additional fee of $1 for the Day Pass, $2 for the Weekend Pass, and $3 for the Week Pass. This flexible approach enables football fans or occasional viewers to select additional channels suited to their interests.
<p“This product is built for how people stream today,” Van Sickel added. “For just $4.99, fans can dive into live sports, trending shows, or special events with no strings attached.”
For further details about Sling TV and its new offerings, customers can visit their website. The company continues to redefine streaming while remaining committed to delivering value and flexibility to its viewers.
Recent Posts
- Trump and Putin Meet for First In-Person Talk Since 2018
- Trump and Putin Hold High-Stakes Talks in Alaska
- Alexander Isak on Strike, Pushes for Transfer to Liverpool
- B-2 Bomber Makes Statement During Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska
- Shooting Incident Closes Route 302 in Windham, Maine
- Cincinnati Open: Stars Prepare Ahead of US Open
- Liverpool Prepares for Premier League Opener Amid Squad Overhaul
- OpenAI’s Sam Altman discusses GPT-5 launch amid industry concerns
- Liverpool’s Wirtz Surprises Fans with Full Name Reveal After Debut
- Real Valladolid Hosts AD Ceuta for LaLiga Hypermotion Opener
- Joe Flacco Emerges as Clear Front-Runner for Browns Starting QB Role
- Streaming Services: What You Need to Know for 2025
- Miami Heat Trade Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn Nets
- Hugo Ekitike’s Journey: From Reims to Liverpool
- Villarreal’s Thomas Partey Debuts Amid Controversy and Optimism
- Villarreal Faces Oviedo in La Liga Season Opener
- Stade Rennais Opens Ligue 1 Season Against Marseille on August 15
- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
- Netflix Docuseries Reveals Controversial Truth Behind The Biggest Loser
- Sling TV Launches Innovative Short-Term Streaming Passes