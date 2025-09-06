Business
Sling TV’s New Day Pass Faces Legal Challenges From ESPN
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Sling TV has introduced a Day Pass that allows customers to access its programming for just 24 hours, but it now faces legal hurdles from ESPN.
The new feature, which launched in August, offers viewers short-term access to channels including ESPN for $4.99 per day. This move is designed to attract customers who want flexibility without long-term contracts.
However, ESPN filed a lawsuit against Sling last week, claiming that the inclusion of its programming in the Day Pass violates their distribution contract. Disney, owner of ESPN, argues that Sling did not provide adequate communication prior to launching the service.
Seth Van Sickel, Sling TV’s Senior Vice President of Product and Operations, criticized ESPN in a statement, saying, “They’re charging $30 a month for games people used to get without paying more. Sling isn’t playing that game.”
Van Sickel emphasized that the Day Pass model offers a fresh approach to streaming, aiming to give consumers what they actually want: day-long access without the strings of subscriptions.
Sling TV’s new option allows viewers to watch popular channels like CNN and Disney Channel alongside sports programming. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, Sling reports growing interest in the Day Pass, citing a new demand for affordable access to televised events.
Disney, however, is pushing back, claiming the Day Pass undermines their existing business model and creates confusion among consumers regarding their programming rights.
The lawsuit highlights the complex relationship between Sling TV and its programming partners. As the streaming industry evolves, both companies must navigate their obligations to subscribers while addressing the economic pressures of an increasingly competitive market in live sports streaming.
Sling’s future in offering short-term passes hinges on the outcome of this legal battle and could redefine its approach to subscription models in the streaming landscape.
