Sling TV Unveils Affordable Streaming Plans for Fall 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the fall season approaches, Sling TV is enhancing its programming options ahead of live sports and new shows. Sling TV offers several affordable streaming plans that cater to different viewer needs.

The entry-level Sling Orange plan includes over 30 channels, featuring popular networks such as ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. This plan is perfect for those new to streaming.

For viewers seeking more options, the Sling Blue plan provides over 40 channels. Included are major networks like NBC and Fox, as well as popular channels like Bravo and Cartoon Network. Both plans share additional networks, including CNN, Comedy Central, and History Channel.

Subscribers also have the option to combine plans for a more comprehensive package. For those looking for flexibility, Sling TV offers a temporary subscription option, ideal for watching live events such as sports games or award shows without a long-term commitment.

Sling TV’s “skinny” plan allows users to choose only the channels they want, with offerings like NFL Network and National Geographic. In select markets, viewers can also access local channels like Fox, ABC, and NBC.

As fans gear up for the upcoming NCAA college football and NFL seasons, Sling TV has announced pricing starting at $199 for regular season access. Subscribers can choose from any of Sling’s three base plans and can add a sports package to enhance their viewing experience.

All plans come with live TV streaming, up to three simultaneous streams, 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, and compatibility across various devices, including smart TVs and smartphones. To learn more about the current offerings, visit the Sling TV website.