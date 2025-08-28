Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo

LOS ANGELES, California — Sloane Stephens, the Grand Slam tennis champion, has made her debut in the haircare industry with the launch of her first collection under her brand, Doc & Glo. The collection was unveiled on August 28, 2025, and aims to address the unique hair care needs of individuals, particularly athletes, leading busy lifestyles.

The new line features four essential products: the Scalp Shift Resetting Shampoo, the Strand Strong Strengthening Conditioner, the Growth Theory Nourishing Hair Oil, and the Healthy Hair Habit Nutraceutical Hair Support Supplement. This comprehensive system covers hair health from cleansing to nourishing edges and promoting growth from the inside out.

“My journey with hair has always been personal,” Stephens shared in an interview. She recalled facing numerous hair challenges while traveling for her tennis career. “With my lifestyle of constant travel and competition, I often found myself without my favorite products. I wanted to create something simple and rooted in wellness,” she added.

Each product in the line has a specific function. The shampoo aims to reset scalp health, while the conditioner works to strengthen and soften strands. The oil is designed to support thinning edges and is formulated to be safe for athletes. The supplement contains clean ingredients to support hair growth from within. “These products encourage commitment to self-care, even during the busiest times,” Stephens noted.

Stephens also emphasized the importance of accommodating protective styles in her product design, as she frequently wears braids or sew-in weaves. The collection simplifies wash days and promotes healthy maintenance after these styles are removed, honoring the hair care practices of many Black women.

Looking to expand accessibility, Stephens has plans to partner with gyms to bring her products into communities focused on wellness and fitness. “We’re looking to meet people where they are,” she said regarding her vision for the brand.

Botanical ingredients like eucalyptus, rosemary, and barbuda extract are featured throughout the formulas. While Doc & Glo is known for its fragrance-free products, this new line includes mild scents that complement its mindful formulations.

Ultimately, for Stephens, this haircare collection is about more than business. “I created this line for people like me,” she concluded. “It’s designed to be simple, effective, and to seamlessly fit into real life.”