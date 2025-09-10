Sloane Stephens Returns to WTA Tour at Guadalajara Open

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Sloane Stephens, the former US Open champion, is set to make her return to the WTA Tour this week as she faces Lucrezia Stefanini in the first round of the 2025 Guadalajara Open. The match will take place on September 9 at the Akron Stadium.

The 32-year-old American has not played since her last competitive match at the Merida Open earlier this year, where she suffered a foot injury. Currently ranked outside the top 500, Stephens is eager to regain her form after a difficult season.

In the upcoming match, Stephens will aim to overcome her recent struggles, which include a winless record in 2025. She has not won a match yet this year, having lost all four of her matches thus far. According to her past performance, she struggled significantly in her last outing against Petra Martic, winning only 47% of points on her first serve.

Meanwhile, her opponent, Lucrezia Stefanini, enters the match with momentum following successful matches in qualifying rounds. The 27-year-old Italian boasts an overall record of 10-9 on hard courts in the past year and recently reached the Round of 16 at the Prague Open.

The head-to-head record between Stephens and Stefanini stands at 0-0, marking their first meeting on the professional circuit. Given Stephens’ lengthy absence and potential rustiness, this match promises to be an intriguing contest.

Despite her experience, conditions in Guadalajara could prove challenging for Stephens due to the humid climate. Stefanini, on the other hand, seems to have the upper hand as she has been actively competing and is high on confidence. A tough battle is expected, with both players vying for a chance to advance in the tournament.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.