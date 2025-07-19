SmackDown Preview: John Cena and Cody Rhodes Set for SummerSlam Showdown

San Antonio, Texas — WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live tonight from the Frost Bank Center at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on USA Network. This episode marks a key moment in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

In a highly anticipated event, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will sign a contract with Cody Rhodes, solidifying their championship rematch. Rhodes earned this opportunity by winning the King of the Ring tournament, setting the stage for a WrestleMania rematch.

Also on the show, Jacob Fatu will make his return following his unexpected assistance to Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This will be Fatu’s first appearance on SmackDown since his issue with The MFTs.

In women’s action, Stephanie Vaquer will face Alba Fyre after securing a Women’s Title Match at WWE Clash in Paris during the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

The tag team division will see a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Teams competing include Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and #DIY. The current champions, The Wyatt Sicks, look to maintain their grip on the titles.

Charlotte Flair will also compete, returning to go one-on-one with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez after recent intense competition.

As the night unfolds, the tensions and rivalries promise to escalate. The stakes are high as WWE moves closer to the explosive SummerSlam weekend.