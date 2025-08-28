Small Earthquake Hits Central New Hampshire Overnight

CONCORD, N.H. — A small earthquake was detected in New Hampshire overnight. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5-magnitude quake occurred about two miles east of Concord at just after 2 a.m. on August 27, 2025.

The earthquake had a depth of approximately 6.6 miles, and there are currently no reports of any damage. This seismic event follows a series of minor earthquakes in the region, including a 1.4-magnitude quake in Meredith in June, a 1.6-magnitude quake in Greenland in May, and a 2.0-magnitude quake in New Durham in April.

Many residents still remember the more significant earthquake that hit New Hampshire in January. On January 27, a 3.8-magnitude quake centered just off Portsmouth shook the area at 10:22 a.m. While recent quakes have been relatively minor, New Hampshire has a history of more substantial seismic activity.

In 2012, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered in southern Maine was felt in New Hampshire and as far away as Connecticut. Another notable event occurred in 1982, when a quake of at least 4.0 magnitude centered near Laconia and Sanbornton caused disruption but resulted in no reported injuries or significant damage.

The most significant recorded earthquakes in New Hampshire occurred in December 1940, with two quakes of 5.6 magnitude, centered in the Ossipee area that were just four days apart.