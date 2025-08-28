News
Small Earthquake Hits Central New Hampshire Overnight
CONCORD, N.H. — A small earthquake was detected in New Hampshire overnight. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5-magnitude quake occurred about two miles east of Concord at just after 2 a.m. on August 27, 2025.
The earthquake had a depth of approximately 6.6 miles, and there are currently no reports of any damage. This seismic event follows a series of minor earthquakes in the region, including a 1.4-magnitude quake in Meredith in June, a 1.6-magnitude quake in Greenland in May, and a 2.0-magnitude quake in New Durham in April.
Many residents still remember the more significant earthquake that hit New Hampshire in January. On January 27, a 3.8-magnitude quake centered just off Portsmouth shook the area at 10:22 a.m. While recent quakes have been relatively minor, New Hampshire has a history of more substantial seismic activity.
In 2012, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered in southern Maine was felt in New Hampshire and as far away as Connecticut. Another notable event occurred in 1982, when a quake of at least 4.0 magnitude centered near Laconia and Sanbornton caused disruption but resulted in no reported injuries or significant damage.
The most significant recorded earthquakes in New Hampshire occurred in December 1940, with two quakes of 5.6 magnitude, centered in the Ossipee area that were just four days apart.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown