News
Small Earthquake Rattles Surry County on Sunday Morning
LOWGAP, N.C. – A small earthquake was reported in western North Carolina on Sunday morning, November 30. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck about three miles southwest of Lowgap at 7:11 a.m. local time.
The earthquake registered a magnitude of 1.6. Lowgap, a small town in Surry County, is home to around 200 residents. As of 10 a.m., only two residents reported feeling the quake, and there are no reports of damage or injuries.
Residents near the epicenter reported a brief shaking, with some likening it to distant thunder or a loud boom. The USGS has indicated that such small quakes are not uncommon in this region, which has historically experienced very few seismic activities.
The last similarly sized earthquake in this area occurred on August 28, 2024, measuring the same magnitude. The strongest earthquake on record here happened in 2020, with a magnitude of 5.1, but quakes of that size are rare.
USGS officials encourage residents to report their experiences with earthquakes, as these reports help enhance understanding of seismic activity in the region. Information from local residents aids scientists in evaluating the area’s earthquake activity.
As of now, no additional seismic activity has been reported following this morning’s tremor. Residents are advised to stay alert and report any further occurrences to local authorities or the USGS.
