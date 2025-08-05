Small Earthquake Shakes New Jersey and New York City Area

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey — A small earthquake shook parts of the New York City area on Saturday night, August 2, 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, which measured 3.0 in magnitude, was centered northeast of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, about 10 kilometers below the surface.

Despite its relatively low magnitude, the tremors were felt in various parts of the metropolitan area. A video shared by Gabby Atshan showed her and her husband, Sammy, leaping from their sofa in confusion during the quake. “What was that?! Did something crash?” Gabby wondered aloud.

Additional videos captured other reactions, including a startled dog in its crate and a woman interrupted mid-workout. WABC-TV reporter Darla Miles, at home when the quake occurred, described it as feeling like a car hit the house, adding, “There was this loud boom, and the home shook.”

Mayor Ron Kistner of Hasbrouck Heights and local authorities confirmed no damages or injuries were reported. Residents checked their homes for safety, with many gathering outside, comparing their experiences. The official social media account of the Empire State Building humorously reported, “I AM FINE” to ease concerns.

New York City Emergency Management also stated there were no immediate reports of major impacts in the city. USGS analyst Xan Davidson noted that while earthquakes are rare in the East Coast, a quake of this size typically causes minimal disruption. “We would not expect there to be a lot of damage from a 3.0,” he explained.

This quake follows another minor seismic event earlier this month in New Jersey, as well as a more significant 4.8-magnitude quake in April 2024, which affected a wider area. Davidson reassured that while unexpected, such tremors require no alarm. “Earthquakes do happen here, but it’s not something that happens frequently,” he said.