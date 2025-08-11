Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported

KALISPELL, Mont. — Two victims received treatment for minor injuries following a small plane crash at Kalispell City Airport on Monday afternoon.

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen explained that the plane was attempting to land when it encountered an issue. The aircraft crashed on the runway, skidded across the tarmac, collided with another small plane, and burst into flames. The fire spread to a grassy area on the taxiway.

Emergency responders from Kalispell police and fire, as well as Evergreen, Smith Valley, and Whitefish fire departments, quickly arrived at the scene. Four passengers aboard the crashed plane escaped safely. Chief Hagen confirmed that no one was inside the stationary plane that was struck.

The investigation will be led by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will assess the circumstances surrounding the incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino noted that details about the extent of injuries remain unclear.

Authorities will provide more information as it becomes available.