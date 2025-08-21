Small Plane Safely Takes Off After Emergency Landing on Cape Cod Beach

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A small plane made an emergency landing on Black Beach in Falmouth on Thursday after the pilot reported running out of fuel. The incident took place around 3:05 p.m.

The white and blue Cessna 170 landed safely on the sandy shore, prompting a quick response from emergency crews. Video footage shows the pilot using red gas cans to refuel the aircraft.

Beachgoers and local firefighters helped push the plane down the beach to find an area with enough space to take off again before the tide came in. After several unsuccessful attempts where the wheels got stuck in the sand, the aircraft finally gained enough speed to lift off just before 4 p.m.

Ed Stadelman, a local resident who assisted during the incident, explained the importance of having enough ground run on sand. “He had that, and police and fire kept everybody clear. So, he had a clear shot to get out,” Stadelman said. He added that the pilot has over ten years of flying experience.

Once airborne, the pilot circled back to land safely at nearby Falmouth Air Park, flashing a thumbs-up to Sky5 reporters observing the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the aircraft sustained no damage. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

The successful landing was a relief for both the pilot and local authorities, as the beach area was clear of visitors at the time of the emergency landing. Emergency responders confirmed there was no environmental impact due to the incident.