Small Schools Face Threat of Consolidation in Vermont’s Education Landscape

PEACHAM, Vt. — On a chilly fall morning, Principal Lydia Cochrane observed students at Peacham Elementary running around their playground. With around 60 students in grades PreK-6, this small school epitomizes local unity, as families often mobilize to support the school through volunteering and supplies.

“Families know how crucial it is to support it and ensure it succeeds, and so they show up for it,” Cochrane said, referencing community workdays that uphold the school’s facilities.

However, Peacham Elementary is not alone in experiencing challenges; many small schools across the nation are facing pressures from declining enrollment and rising educational costs. According to recent federal data, U.S. public school enrollment dropped about 2.5 percent from 2019 to 2023, primarily due to lower birth rates and the rise of private-school options.

These trends have had a particularly profound effect on rural areas, such as Vermont — the most rural state in the U.S. — which has lost approximately 20 percent of its K-12 student population in the last two decades. This decline has increased per-student spending as educational budgets are stretched further.

In response, the Vermont legislature has proposed Act 73, which mandates districts have a minimum of 4,000 students, a requirement met by only one of the state’s 119 districts. This push for consolidation is anticipated to either lead to school closures or merge smaller districts into larger ones.

The proposals have since sparked significant pushback. Many residents fear a loss of local control over education, voicing their concerns during recent legislative discussions. Rural education advocates nationwide are keenly observing how Vermont lawmakers will navigate these troubled waters.

Supporters of consolidation argue it is necessary for controlling costs and equitably allocating resources. However, critics emphasize that the evidence regarding financial savings from consolidation is mixed and that any transition should be voluntary and carefully evaluated.

In Vermont, where the student-teacher ratio stands at an impressive 11-to-1, expenditure has soared close to $27,000 per pupil. This has led to significant rises in local property taxes, with many residents rejecting school budgets in last year’s elections.

The challenges have prompted Republican Governor Phil Scott and newly appointed Education Secretary Zoie Saunders to propose substantial educational reforms, including plans to consolidate and create five larger districts to better manage resources. Saunders highlighted, “Many of these issues are hard to solve unless we address our issues around scale and funding,” emphasizing the link between scale and educational quality.

As Peacham residents grapple with the potential closure of their school, local parent Jessica Philippe recalls the anxiety surrounding past consolidation efforts. “It seems like this is a cycle we have to go through,” she said, noting the constant fight to prove the viability of small schools.

To illustrate this struggle, Grace Miller‘s 2024 thesis at Yale examined 109 districts and found that while some mergers did produce savings, the effects were often nullified by increased expenses like higher salaries and transportation costs for students traveling to distant schools.

Vermonters are now proactively seeking alternatives to consolidation, such as forming cooperative service areas to pool resources and enhance educational offerings without losing local schools. Rebecca Holcombe, a Vermont state representative, remarked, “We need to be focused on those core cost drivers,” advocating against enforced mergers.

As the state legislature reconvenes on January 6, the future of Vermont’s small schools hangs in the balance, and the decisions made could reshape the educational landscape dramatically. Efforts to maintain local schools could determine the preservation of communities that rely heavily on these vital institutions.