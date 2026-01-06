Smith and Head Lead Australia to Commanding Ashes Position

Sydney, Australia – Steve Smith and Travis Head propelled Australia to a substantial lead over England on day three of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, finishing with a total of 518 for 7, leading by 134 runs.

Travis Head scored a brisk 163 runs off 166 balls while Smith remains unbeaten at 129. Their impressive partnership laid the groundwork for what could be a decisive innings in this series.

Head’s performance included 21 boundaries and marked his third century of the series, showcasing his aggressive batting style. Smith provided solid support, buried in concentration as he advanced towards his 37th Test century.

Australia began the day at 166 for 2. Head picked up where he left off, notching a century quickly with a captivating display of power hitting, completing his hundred just 25 minutes into the day’s play.

England’s bowling attack struggled throughout, with Brydon Carse taking 3 wickets, but lacked cohesion. They also dropped several catches, including one from Smith at a crucial juncture, allowing Australia to maintain momentum.

The match has shifted significantly in Australia’s favor, with the pitch showing signs of deterioration as uneven bounce became noticeable. Smith took advantage of the conditions, targeting the weaker England deliveries and looking increasingly comfortable at the crease.

Usman Khawaja, potentially playing his last Test, fell for a disappointing 17 runs. After Head’s dismissal in the afternoon session, Smith managed to stabilize the innings with contributions from other batsmen, which further extended Australia’s lead into a significant margin.

As they gear up for day four, Australia aims to build a lead of over 200 runs, while England faces the daunting task of regrouping to remain competitive in the Test match.