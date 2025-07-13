News
Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Causes Air Quality Alerts in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada has led to air quality alerts across Minnesota, affecting residents and prompting health warnings. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced that the alert will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Monday, as fine particle levels are projected to reach hazardous levels in various regions.
On Saturday, Minneapolis resident Bria Knorr commented on the hazy conditions, saying, “You can barely see the skyline. It’s kind of hidden behind an orange haze.” The haze results from what experts call the second-worst wildfire season on record in Canada. Many Minnesotans are feeling the impact, especially those in northeastern Minnesota, which includes the North Shore and parts of northern Wisconsin.
HCMC Emergency Physician Stephen Dunlop advised, “If you have to go outside, you might consider wearing an N95 mask.” He emphasizes limiting outdoor activities, particularly strenuous ones like yard work. “Sometimes people are going to go out, and trying to exert themselves certainly puts you at risk when the air’s like this,” Dunlop added.
Residents are already adapting to the conditions. Ardeshir Ebtehaj, who lives in Minneapolis, mentioned, “We were debating whether we wanted to be outside or if we should go home. We decided to just go for a short walk.” Similar sentiments were echoed by Janice Kuball from St. Paul, who noted, “Especially if you have any respiratory issues, you should stay indoors probably.”
According to the MPCA, the air quality is categorized by color codes, and many regions are facing the “purple” index, indicating very unhealthy conditions. Areas in northern Minnesota such as Brainerd, Duluth, and International Falls may experience these levels. The central parts of the state including the Twin Cities are experiencing “red” conditions, categorized as unhealthy for everyone.
Experts are warning that sensitive groups, including seniors and young children, are particularly vulnerable. MPCA officials urge residents to keep track of updates on air quality as conditions are expected to improve by Sunday afternoon.
