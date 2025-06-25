Smoke Visible from Brush Fire at Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV — A brush fire erupted at Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke across the area. The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and is located northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park, off Weisner Way, according to fire officials.

The Clark County Fire Department, along with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, responded to the incident as smoke billowed over the landscape. Assistant Fire Chief John Baynes confirmed that units were dispatched to combat the growing blaze. As of now, the exact size of the fire has not been disclosed.

This latest fire comes just weeks after a previous incident in the same region that burned three to five acres. That fire, reported on June 9, raised concern as its cause remains under investigation. Earlier this year, another fire in the area charred 34 acres, which was determined to have been human-caused.

Authorities have requested that residents avoid the area, especially near W.B. Bennett RC Airfield, as firefighters continue their work to control the flames. The Wetlands Park Nature Center has been closed for the day due to safety concerns.

Local residents expressed concern, with some gathering to observe the fire from a distance. Emilio Castro, a nearby resident, shared, “I’ve been over here for almost three years and this is the biggest fire I’ve seen at the park.”

As of 5 p.m., there have been no reported injuries related to the fire. This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.