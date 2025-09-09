Business
Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
LOS ANGELES, CA – Smokey Bones, a popular barbecue restaurant chain, is set to close 15 of its underperforming locations. The decision comes after the chain was acquired by FAT Brands Inc. in 2023.
FAT Brands plans to shift Smokey Bones’ business model by converting several existing restaurants into Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain known for its lodge theme and waitresses referred to as ‘Twin Peaks Girls.’ Ken Kuick, co-CEO and CFO of FAT Brands, expressed confidence in this strategy, stating, ‘Converting Smokey Bones locations to Twin Peaks provides a significant return on investment as altering a standing restaurant with similar square footage and real estate draw like Smokey Bones cuts out about a year and a half of construction time.’
According to a press release from Twin Peaks on September 2, the barbecue chain has already closed 10 locations, with the remaining five closures expected by the end of the year. The move aligns with FAT Brands’ goal of enhancing profitability in a competitive restaurant market.
2025 has seen many restaurant chains struggling, with closures outpacing new openings. Notably, Party City, Joann, and Forever 21 have all downsized significantly. Meanwhile, FAT Brands continues to innovate despite industry challenges, aiming for growth through the expansion of brands like Twin Peaks.
As Smokey Bones transitions its locations, the company remains focused on responding to changing consumer preferences in the restaurant sector.
