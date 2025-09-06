SMU and Baylor Renew Rivalry in Upcoming Football Clash

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — SMU faces Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ford Stadium, restarting a rivalry not seen since 2016. The teams share a rich history from their days in the Southwest Conference, which lasted until 1996, but have not met for years.

SMU enters the game at 1-0 after a strong performance in the season opener against East Texas A&M. Baylor, however, faces pressure to avoid starting the season 0-2 after losing to Auburn last week. The last time these teams met, Baylor triumphed 40-13.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s not for conference standings; it’s about bragging rights,” said SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee. “We haven’t beaten Baylor since 1986, and that’s a long time.”

The Mustangs hope to capitalize on their home-field advantage, anticipating strong support from their fans. “Having a rival close by really energizes the crowd, and that’s what we need,” Lashlee added.

SMU’s quarterback, who is known for his dual-threat capability, will play a crucial role in the game plan. In contrast, Baylor’s quarterback threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns in their last match. Both teams are aware of the significance of key fourth-down plays, as Baylor converted three out of six attempts last week.

With injuries impacting both sides, the Mustangs will look to their depth to fill gaps left by key players like wide receiver Jordan Hudson and linebacker Alex Kilgore, both suffering injuries in their opener.

“Football is unpredictable, and we need every player ready to step up,” Lashlee remarked. “But we are determined to win this one.”

As both teams prepare to renew their historic rivalry, fans can expect an intense showdown at Ford Stadium. SMU aims to achieve a long-awaited victory against their Texan rivals.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.