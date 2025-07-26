Snapchat Launches Home Safe Feature for User Safety

San Francisco, CA – Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called Home Safe that allows users to effortlessly inform friends and family when they’ve returned home safely. This update, announced on July 24, 2025, is intended to enhance user safety during outings.

Home Safe is designed with both safety and privacy in mind. Users can send automatic alerts to friends with whom they already share their location. Once the alert is sent, it automatically shuts off, requiring no further action from the user.

“Whether you’re back from a first date, a crowded concert, or a weekend getaway, Home Safe gives a close friend or family member peace of mind that you’ve made it home safely,” Snapchat stated in a blog post.

To use the new feature, users must first set their home location on Snap Map by selecting their Bitmoji and choosing “My Home.” After that, when users are returning home, they can open the chat with the friend they wish to notify, tap the Map icon, and then the Home Safe button. The alert is sent once the app detects the user has arrived home.

Snapchat underscores that location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, which means no one can see a user’s location unless they choose to share it. The Home Safe feature adds to Snap Map’s popularity, as over 400 million users engage with it monthly to connect with friends and discover nearby places.

This latest feature comes two months after Snapchat reported significant user growth, reaching over 400 million monthly active users. Snap Map, which began in 2017, has evolved from sharing friends’ locations to now providing additional tools for user engagement.