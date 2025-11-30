Entertainment
SNL to Re-Air Amy Poehler Episode on November 29
NEW YORK, NY — “Saturday Night Live” will not feature a new episode on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Instead, NBC will air a rerun of an earlier episode hosted by Amy Poehler, with Role Model as the musical guest.
The re-aired episode originally aired on Oct. 11, as SNL typically takes a break for the Thanksgiving holiday. The show will return with a new episode on Dec. 6, featuring actress Melissa McCarthy hosting and Dijon as the musical guest.
This marks McCarthy’s sixth time taking on hosting duties, and she is already a member of the “SNL” five-time host club. Dijon is set to make his debut on the show, following the August release of his album titled “Baby.”
Upcoming episodes include actor Josh O'Connor hosting on Dec. 13, accompanied by musical guest Lily Allen. O’Connor is currently promoting his new film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” which hits theaters on Nov. 26.
The final episode of 2025 will air on Dec. 21, featuring Ariana Grande as host and Cher as the musical guest. Cher’s appearance marks her first hosting stint since 1987. Grande is familiar with the SNL stage, having hosted twice before and performed as a musical guest three times.
“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Past episodes can be streamed on Peacock, where sketches from every season are available for fans to enjoy.
