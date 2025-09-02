SNL Announces Five New Featured Players for Season 51

New York, NY – NBC’s iconic sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live,” is set to welcome five new featured players for its 51st season, starting Oct. 4. The additions follow the recent departures of several cast members after an eventful 50th anniversary season.

Ben Marshall, a member of the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, has been promoted to featured player. Joining him are Veronika Slowikowska, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Tommy Brennan.

Marshall, who joined the SNL writing staff in 2021, has made numerous on-screen appearances with Please Don’t Destroy and is now poised for a more significant role. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “It’s truly an honor to be part of this incredible legacy.”

Slowikowska, known for her popular comedy sketches on Instagram, boasts over one million followers. She has previously featured in Shane Gillis‘ Netflix series “Tires” and FX‘s “What We Do in the Shadows.” “I can’t wait to bring my energy to the SNL stage and connect with our audience,” she said.

Culhane, an established performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, has charmed audiences on Dropout TV with his comedic talents. He gained fame through his viral TikTok sketches and had this to say: “I am beyond thrilled for the chance to work with this storied cast. It’s a dream come true!”

Patterson, a rising stand-up comedian, regularly appears on the popular podcast “Kill Tony” and is set to feature in Kevin Hart‘s Netflix film “72 Hours.” He remarked, “SNL has influenced my comedic style for years, and joining this family is surreal.”

Brennan, hailing from Saint Paul, Minnesota, was named a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023. He has performed stand-up on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and expressed, “Being part of SNL is the pinnacle for any comedian. I look forward to starting this journey.”

Season 51 will premiere at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, following the exits of regulars Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow, among others. Gardner had spent eight seasons with the show, making her the longest-serving member of the departed cast. The reshuffle aims to bring fresh energy to the program.

“Saturday Night Live” has successfully entertained audiences for over 50 years and continues to adapt to the evolving landscape of comedy with its new recruits.